In the eighteenth issue of the magazine young animals of this year it was revealed that BERSERKby the late author Kentaro Miurawill continue with a new story arc in the next issue, out next September 22nd.

The last chapter of the manga was published in volume 11 of the magazine on May 26th. Also, the forty-second tankobon in the series, the first since it restarted after the author’s death, will see the light in Japan on September 29.

Kentaro Miura has disappeared on May 6, 2021 at the age of 54. The manga restarted in June 2022 thanks to the Studio Gaga supervised by Kouji Morifriend and colleague of the original author.

Studio Gaga is the studio formed by the assistants and apprentices who worked on Berserk with him. Mori is a close childhood friend of Miura’s, with whom the latter often consulted on details of the Berserk storyline. In June 2022 Mori stated that he “know the Berserk story to the end”. Mori drew a one-shot manga in Young Animal in 2021 chronicling his lifelong friendship and creative relationship with Miura.

Source: young animals Street Anime News Network