Enthusiasm among the Biancocelesti fans, who recorded the highest figure since 2004. More than 11,000 cards have been subscribed for the Champions League

Elmar Bergonzini

First goal of the season achieved. And it can be preparatory for others. Lazio has now reached 30,000 season tickets subscribed for the championship (we are at 29,900, but the campaign will remain open until Wednesday 13 September at 7 pm), setting a new record for the Lotito management. There is enthusiasm in the Biancoceleste house, due to the second place won in the last Serie A, but also to the transfer market which, albeit late compared to Sarri’s requests, has brought in players who have strengthened the squad, lengthening it.

THE NUMBERS — Since Lotito became president in 2004, just in his first year of management, the 30,000 subscriptions came close (the record under the current ownership dates back to 19 years ago when it reached 28,731). At the time, however, there was no enthusiasm, far from it: Lazio was seriously risking bankruptcy and the fans rallied around the team, which had to fight not to relegate, but now everything is different. People don't go to the stadium to support the team at a critical moment, but to enjoy the show. Over the years, the relationship between the Biancoceleste fans and Lotito has experienced ups and downs, on more than one occasion there have been strong protests and for years the stadium has remained semi-deserted. Now, however, enthusiasm has acted as a magnet, prompting people to go to the Olimpico with continuity. This although the times are not always entirely favorable (until the 19th matchday of the championship, Lazio will only play three home games on Sunday).