Bernardo Arévalo defends that the growth of Guatemala is subject to the eradication of corruption

Guatemala has opportunities for growth and local and foreign economic investment, but for the plan to work, corruption must be “strongly eradicated” embedded in the State. This was the central message that the president of the Central American country, Bernardo Arévalo, made clear this Thursday during his speech to Guatemalan and American businessmen at a forum of the Council of the Americas (Americas Society / Council of the Americas). The business organization of the United States and the Foundation for the Development of Guatemala (FUNDESA) held the conference Towards Growth with Inclusive Social Development in a hotel in Guatemala City with the aim of exploring possible ways to promote social development through inclusive economic growth.

“We share with the American people, their Government and their business sector the conviction that growth opportunities in Guatemala can only be fully realized if we work to strengthen our political institutions in the vigorous eradication of corruption,” Arévalo defended in his speech. . The president added that ethics must be restored in the public administration and the judicial system reformed. “When I talk about strengthening, it does not necessarily mean increasing the number of officials. We are not talking about direct intervention in the economy. We are talking about a strengthening of the State which means increasing its legitimacy […]. For these purposes, corruption is one of the biggest obstacles,” he noted.

Guatemala occupies position 154 out of 180 countries in the 2023 Corruption Perception Index prepared by Transparency International and published in January of this year. According to the report, the country obtained a score of 23 out of 100, the “worst” ranking in a decade.

Arévalo, who came to power as the anti-corruption candidate in the last elections, explained that his Government works on three axes: the reform of the Competition and Investment laws that are discussed in Congress, investment in road infrastructure and the increase of health and education coverage, among other services.

Susan Segal, president and CEO of the Council, ministers of the Finance and Economy portfolios and businessmen from both countries also participated in the activity, the first of its kind organized this year in Latin America. Segal, president of the Council, commented that democracy is “being experienced very strongly in Guatemala” and that the “free” electoral process in which Arévalo was elected is something that makes the country one of the most attractive in the region. Central American to invest.

“I have previously expressed my firm conviction that we are on the threshold of a historic moment in relations between Guatemala and the United States,” the president said. The United States is one of Guatemala's main trading partners and one of the nations that has historically had the most influence in the country. The US Government has sanctioned several officials, former officials and businessmen accused of corruption or for “undermining democracy” by trying to repeat the 2023 general elections and wanting to prevent Arévalo from taking office as president.

Since Arévalo assumed power two months ago, the US Government resumed and increased the cooperation funds it allocates for agriculture, security programs and the fight against illegal migration, since Guatemala is one of the main countries of origin of migrants. .

Although President Arévalo seeks to eradicate corruption, this battle is not easy for them because the Public Ministry, which is the main body in judicial persecution and investigation, is not aligned with him. To ensure that the cases presented by his Government are successful, the first thing would be the departure of the current attorney general, Consuelo Porras, which does not concern the president as it is an autonomous entity.

