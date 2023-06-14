Over the last few hours, a sensational background has emerged regarding the latest gesture that Berlusconi’s children have made for their dad

Without any shadow of a doubt, the death of Berlusconi shocked the whole country. The family of the former leader of “Forza Italia” has lost its point of reference. Over the last few hours, the five children Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, Marina and Luigi have become the protagonists of a moving gesture towards their father. Let’s find out all the details together.

Yesterday, 12 June 2023, Silvio Berlusconi passed away. Wednesday June 14th is National mourning in our country and will take place i funerals of State at 3 pm in the Duomo in Milan. The former prime minister died on 12 June 2023. Needless to say, his disappearance it has affected the world of sport, television, the web and politics.

There have been numerous television personalities who have wanted to offer thelast farewell to the former leader of “Forza Italia” and equally numerous are the people who will attend the funeral this afternoon. There ceremony will start at 3.00 pm presided over byarchbishop of Milan Mario Delpini.

There family of the Italian entrepreneur and politician will be seated on the right side of the Duomo. To keep the memory of their father alive, the children Marina, Pier Silvio, Luigi, Barbara and Eleonora have decided to rent a page in the major Italian newspapers. In detail they published a moving message in national newspapers. These were theirs words:

Sweet dad, thank you for your life, thank you for the love. You will always live within us.

Berlusconi: the message from his first wife

To make a similar gesture was also theex wife del Cavaliere, Carla Elvira Lucia Dall’Oglio. She the latter had published a obituary in the Corriere della Sera. This is what we read in the newspaper of June 13: