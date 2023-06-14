Weather | Mediterranean drought threatens Southern Finland – Meteorologist: The situation is critical

June has had little rain. Burning the bonfire may be missed this Midsummer.

Wildfire risk has grown significantly in some parts of the country due to the dry soil. It is particularly dry in the southern and southwestern parts of the country, Foreca’s meteorologist warns Markus Mäntykannas on Tuesday in his blog post On Foreca’s website.

In Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi and Åland there is clearly less moisture in the soil than normal at this time of year. According to the meteorologist, the situation in southern Finland is critical.

According to the forecast, the soil moisture in Uusimaa and Varsinais-Suomi may drop to exceptionally dry in mid-June, i.e. to less than ten percent in 0-40 centimeters. Typically, the soil would be so dry in the Mediterranean countries during the summer months, but now drought also threatens parts of central and northern Europe, the meteorologist writes.

The current drought is influenced by spring and early summer rainfall, which had regional variations. April and May had very little rain in the southern and southwestern parts. June has been less rainy than usual in most of the country.

Threat to wildfire is especially large when the background is a long and dry period that has dried the soil, extensive rain areas are not visible and when the air humidity is low. In addition, the threat is particularly great when the wind gusts are strong and a thunderstorm front sweeps over a dry area.

The first three items on the list will be filled in a large part of the country in the near future, especially in southern Finland, Mäntykannas warns.

High pressure can affect the weather well into Midsummer. During high pressure, the winds remain mostly weak, but on the south and west coasts and around Saimaa, winds can increase. The strength of the wind affects wildfires: the stronger the wind, the faster the fires spread.

Wildfire can go wild from even a small spark. That’s why you have to be extremely careful now, Mäntykannas reminds. According to the situation room, there have been wildfires in June, especially in the southern and central parts of the country.

Open fires are currently prohibited in almost the entire country. Midsummer bonfires may not be lit in a large part of the country, if it does not rain widely before Midsummer. There is not much joy in individual deaf rains if the starting situation is this dry, Mäntykannas writes. A disposable grill is also classified as an open fire.

Helleraja was exceeded on Wednesday in several locations. Day temperatures is expected to rise towards the weekend.

The probability of rain increases mainly in the north at the end of the week. In the south, with these prospects, we can expect rain only until next week. The hot wave may continue next week as well.