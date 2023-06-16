Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has done a lot to build long-term relations between Russia and NATO countries. Thus Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled the founder of Forza Italia speaking at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, asking the audience for ” a minute’s silence to honor his memory ” and standing up together with those present.

“Berlusconi did a lot to build normal and long-term relations between Russia and NATO countries. He was a very bright, very active, energetic person. Without any exaggeration, I consider him a prominent personality on a global scale,” Putin said in a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.