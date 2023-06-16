Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

Split

Yevgeny Prigozhin seems popular in Russia. In May, people searched the Internet for him twice as often as for President Putin.

Moscow – Ukraine’s counter-offensive against the occupier Russia is now in full swing. Despite the military importance, in the middle of the Ukraine war, there is a lot of simmering behind the doors of the Kremlin in Moscow. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin recently railed against the Russian government and threatened drastic measures. president Putin is said to be preparing a smear campaign against him.

According to the independent Russian news agency amplification fuel was poured on the fire. So be the leader of Wagner mercenaries now more popular than President Vladimir Putin. The agency cites the fact that in May of this year Yevgeny Prigozhin was searched for twice as much on the Internet as the Kremlin despot himself. Prigozhin’s popularity rating was at 100 points, which is the highest value.

Archive photo from 2010: Vladimir Putin (left) with Yevgeny Prigozchin in Saint Petersburg. © Alexey Druzhinin/AFP

Prigozhin more popular in Russia than Putin: Russian president’s popularity rating far below

In contrast, Putin’s popularity rating was only 28 points in the same second dream. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, wrote on Twitter: “Prigozhin’s conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry has led to his growing popularity, which now surpasses Putin’s.”

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Russia expert Vlad Mykhnenko from Oxford University even believes that Prigozhin’s new popularity could be extremely damaging. “My bet is that the Wagner boss will be found dead in a Russian state-staged ‘suicide’, gun in hand and a ridiculous suicide note. Russia could also give Ukraine Prigozhin’s exact coordinates so that they could eliminate him with a rocket attack,” Mykhnenko said. (Jacob of Sass)