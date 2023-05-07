Researchers designed 3 scenarios for the coming decades based on current technological developments

Researchers from the Laboratory of the Future at Coppe/UFRJ (Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Engineering Research at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) who participated in the Millennium Project to prepare a study on the future of work and technology for 2050 designed 3 scenarios for the coming decades. The analysis considered the current technological evolution and what could come as a likely consequence.

In addition to presenting projections, the report addresses the view of the most economically advanced nations and other countries. In general, the 1st scenario shows what is seen today: some countries adopt technologies more quickly and others more slowly. “Brazil falls into the 2nd group, which tends to take longer to put technologies into practice”I told Brazil Agency researcher Yuri Lima, coordinator of the Future of Work research line, at the Laboratory of the Future at Coppe/UFRJ.

“Scenario 1, called ‘É Complicado – Uma Mistura’, is a projection of current reality. We continue to have difficulties in dealing with new technologies, we do not create long-term strategies. As a result, there is a certain technological impact, which does not amount to technological unemployment”said Lima.

“Then there is the issue of employment, in which governments have not been able to create long-term strategies, a scenario that is already seen in Brazil, with difficulties in long-term planning. This scenario is also characterized by the increase in the power of large companies, which even surpass government control”completed.

Lima pointed out that this already happens with some multinationals, which become stronger than some countries, recording revenues greater than GDPs (Gross Domestic Products). According to the researcher, it is a scenario that exacerbates the vision of how things will be in 2050.

Pessimism

The study “Future Work/Technology 2050“ projects a 2nd scenario that is even more pessimistic, with a worsening of the current situation. called from “Political-Economic Unrest”is a scenario very similar to what is already happening in Brazil, with high unemployment and the government having difficulty predicting the impact of technologies on politics and taking into account the vision of science, said Yuri Lima.

Despite being a projection for 2050, the scenario indicates the difficulty of dealing with technological advances, which use automation far beyond what was expected and produce unemployment in different parts of the world.

According to Lima, in this more pessimistic projection, the automation of work is faster than one could imagine for a world that was not able to prepare. According to the report, in this scenario, of the 6 billion people currently working in the world, 2 billion would lose their jobs, 2 billion would be in the informal economy and the remaining 2 billion would be split evenly between employees and the self-employed.

new professions

Yuri Lima pointed out that the 1st and 3rd scenarios do not have such a negative outlook. The idea, in Scenario 1, is that things should remain as they are and, in Scenario 3, more positive, that technology will create as many jobs as it destroys, or even create more jobs than will be destroyed.

The researcher recalled that, in the industrial revolutions, those who lived at that moment had difficulty imagining what work could exist for them from then on. “Now, we see creative work also being automated and we are a little lost about what could happen.”

One of the ideas in the 3rd scenario is that technology creates new professions and more demand in previously unimagined areas. He cited, as an example, the economy of care, with the professionalization of people who care for the elderly or children, for example, and those who work in health, such as nurses, doctors, physical education professionals. There may also be an increase in professions linked to the arts, in the area of ​​technology itself.

“There are several possibilities. There are already known areas that can grow, others that are not even known to exist and those that will be created in the future. This is the perspective that arises: that automation should create more jobs than it destroys”he stated.

In the 3rd scenario, called “If Humans Were Free – The Self-Actualization Economy”the idea is that governments try to anticipate in terms of general AI (artificial intelligence), capable of solving whatever is needed in terms of intelligence.

According to Lima, the government that anticipates this and promotes universal basic income, self-employment as a possibility for individual fulfillment, with the ability to survive without worrying about their basic needs, will have more advantages. The person will not have to worry about his work and will be able to act more autonomously, with freedom in what he wants to do.

This scenario signals for digitization and automation, helping to produce with lower costs. However, researchers are not sure that such a scenario could be true for everyone.

Initiatives

The report features 100 initiatives across government, business, science, education and culture that can be taken to address future challenges. “It goes beyond the question of scenarios to actions that can be taken”said the researcher.

In terms of government, the study suggests the creation of a national technology prospecting and assessment agency capable of identifying upcoming technologies and thinking about the impact they will have on society. This serves for the legislative or Executive Branch discussion for the creation of public policies and to encourage discussion with other sectors.

As for education, Lima proposed teaching the future as a discipline. “As history teaches [sobre] the past, it is important to start learning to reflect on the future, since childhood, at school”, he said. According to the report, another interesting initiative in this area would be the use of robots and artificial intelligence to promote and improve education over time.

With information from Brazil Agency