Seven out of ten most anticipated games right now on Steamaccording to the data collected and processed by SteamDB, will also be released on Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for Xbox and PC. This was pointed out by the insider Klobrille, of him very aligned with Xbox, but in this case objective in the data reported.

Let’s see what are the ten most anticipated games on Steam as of June 14, 2023:

STARFIELD (at launch on Game Pass) Hollow Knight: Silksong (at launch on Game Pass) Party Animals (at launch on Game Pass) Manor Lords Hades II PAYDAY 3 (at launch on Game Pass) STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (at launch on Game Pass) Frostpunk 2 ARK 2 (at launch on Game Pass) Cities: Skylines II (at launch on Game Pass)

Naturally leading the way is Starfield, which is being talked about a lot these days. The new Bethesda game seems to be doing excellent numbers already in the booking phase, to say the expectation that surrounds it now that it has been completely unveiled.

It should be noted that of the other titles, only two were presented at recent Microsoft events: Cities: Skylines II and Payday 3, while the others have long been in the standings.

What to add? Surely this is good news for all Game Pass subscribers, who will immediately get the highly anticipated titles, without having to pay extra.