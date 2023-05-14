Cucumberthe new member of “JB on ATVs”, opened his heart in a recent interview with a local newspaper and talked a little about everything: his tough childhood, his family, his job as a comedian and his arrival on television through producer Jorge Benavides. “Humility is like a windshield. If you have humility ahead, you will always clean any dirt. If you don’t have humility, you’re going to move forward and you’re going to fall for something,” said the comedian, who is grateful for the opportunity to reach all Peruvians through what he knows best: making people laugh.

Cucumber talks about his difficult childhood

The comedian revealed that, due to the needs and complicated childhood, he had to take to the streets from a very young age. “I was selling candy, I made 40 soles in one day. From noon to nine at night. And my brother earned 7 soles from 7 in the morning until noon, carrying wood. I made 40 soles making my joke in the cars, painted as a clown, ”he said in a conversation with Trome.

Pepino, who is originally from the historic city of Iquitos, admitted that he did not even have money to buy his school shoes, which is why he also suffered from bullying. “In the fifth year (of primary school) I studied sandals. First, second, third I studied barefoot. The mockery was there. As a child you don’t understand. In sixth grade, I was a little embarrassed to wear sandals or wear the same uniform as last year. I was already staying like Michael Jackson, smaller and smaller ”, added.

Pepino is the fifth of nine siblings. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

How much does Pepino earn per show?

The comedian came to the small screen at the hands of “JB en ATV” and admitted that he was happy to share with so many experienced comedians. In addition, he was encouraged to reveal how much his show is costing: “In less than an hour I have 250 soles.” He also commented that he has been investing in his studies.

Pepino maintains an enmity with Dayanita?

The new ‘pull’ of “JB en ATV” after the departure of Dayanita is the comedian kille gonzales rodriguez, better known as Cucumber in the artistic field. For this reason, rumors of a supposed enmity between the two figures began; However, the tiktoker denied it in an interview with “On the sixth day”.

“There are people who say: ‘Oh, you must get along badly or you will be envious or angry.’ And never. We are co-workers, first and foremost. We have no reason to be envious of ourselves (…). I don’t feel replaced by anyone. There are always going to be people better than you,” she expressed.

What career does the comedian Pepino study?

The comedian Pepino decided to take the opportunity to be part of “JB en ATV” to invest in his studies. He now divides his time with the program and in the Theatrical Pedagogy career in Acting Training at the National Superior School of Dramatic Art (Ensad), which he entered in 2020.

JB on ATV: How was the hard start of the comedian Pepino who now shines in the Jorge Benavides program?

“Currently, I am studying the seventh cycle of my profession. The main headquarters is inside the Parque de la Exposición, but now the classes are being taught in Kennedy Park,” he explained.

How did the comedian Pepino start in comedy?

Comedian Kille González Rodríguez spoke with The Republic and commented on how his beginnings in the artistic world were. He mentioned that his father taught him from a very young age when he lived in his native Iquitos. “He is a very happy person, despite being born in a very precarious house. He has always been a joker with his neighbors, for his children and for my mother,” he said.

JB Cucumber on ATV moves with his tough story. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

How did Pepino react after meeting Jorge Benavides?

Pepino revealed how his reaction was when he met Jorge Benavides. He added that he was very nervous and to break the ice he made a joke. “Mr. Benavides approached me, greeted, that was impressive, and so as not to wince anymore I told him: ‘Sir, I want to cry.’ And I put my head on his shoulder, and he said: ‘No, calm down,'” he told Trome.

Comedian Pepino joined the cast of “JB en ATV”. Photo: Instagram

“Then, like the ‘Charapita’ I answered: ‘I’m not crying, it’s a joke’. He looked at me and said: ‘See this one with…’ And we laughed to death,” he added to the aforementioned medium.

‘Pepino’ from what age did you start working and what did you do?

On some occasions, ‘Cucumber‘ has revealed that his greatest inspiration to enter the world of comedy was his father, who was considered a very funny person in the neighborhood where he lived as a child.

Observing his father, he began working as a comedian from a very young age to help his home financially. Even at his school they saw him as a very funny student.

“As a comedian, it’s 20 years. Before I was a clown, from the age of 10, in children’s shows. I am the son of a very old clown there in the jungle. He taught me how to enter the circus (…). Me in my I have been very funny at school. A son of a clown who was my youngest came to study and thought he was a clown because he made all my classmates laugh,” he recounted in the “La casa de la comedia” podcast.

What is Cucumber’s real name?

His real name isKille Gonzales Rodriguez,He is 34 years old and was born in Iquitos, which is why he was heard talking on the phone exaggerating his jungle accent, which the Pucallpina also did.Dayanita.For this reason, it is believed that he would take his place.