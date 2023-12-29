United States | Several injured in California's huge waves

Dangerous waves hit the coast for the first time at high tide on Thursday morning.

Pacific strong storms have raised huge waves on the coast of California, reports CNN. The waves are feared to cause floods and have already led to dangerous situations on popular beaches.

The situation continued on Friday, when several beaches in the state were closed. All beaches in Ventura County will also be closed on New Year's Eve as strong surf is expected to continue along the coast of Central and Southern California through Saturday night.

“Overall, we expect unusually high surf and coastal flooding that has not been seen in many years,” the Los Angeles Weather Service warned, according to CNN

A concrete bench dislodged due to strong waves at Marina Park Beach in Ventura on Friday, December 29.

of the United States According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), sea levels have risen along most of the California coast over the past century. A higher sea level worsens coastal flooding situations.

According to the National Weather Service, the dangerous conditions at the end of the week cause an exceptionally high risk of drowning in the sea. Material damage has also been warned.

One of the wave-raising storms will also bring rain and wind to California on Saturday. California's central coast and Bay Area were warned of high winds on Friday. Strong gusts of wind stirred the sea even more. According to CNN, huge waves have attracted surfers to the beaches.