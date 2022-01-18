Beppe Grillo under investigation in Milan for trafficking in influences on some advertising contracts

Beppe Grillo is investigated a Milan for trafficking in illicit influences for some advertising contracts signed by the shipping company Moby with the blog Beppegrillo.it. In the contract a remuneration of 120 thousand euros a year. Searches by the Guardia di Finanza in the offices of the guarantor of the 5 Star Movement. The facts that emerged in December 2019 in the investigation into Open Foundation from Matteo Renzi.

As the Corriere della Sera the circumstance emerges on the sidelines of some seizures and acquisitions of documents from an investigation into some of the beneficiaries of contributions, or counterparties to contracts, of the company for some time in dire straits, and admitted in June 2020 by the Court of Milan to the arrangement with creditors, proposed by the group (which has a turnover of 700 million and employs 6 thousand seafarers) to bondholders, banks and the State also involved in the controversial Tirrenia affair.

The founder of Moby, Onorato, and son Achille are being investigated for fraudulent bankruptcy. The investigation involving Grillo is also based on the results of one technical advice ordered by the Milanese public prosecutor as part of the Moby condemnation procedure. The agreement, worth 120 thousand euros a year and lasting two years, signed in March 2018 and valid until March 2020, is in the sights: thetarget, as emerges from the technical consultancy, was to “acquire visibility, for advertising purposes” to the Moby group “on the blog on the site beppegrillo.it as well as through the social editorial channels of Beppe Grillo srl, taking advantage of their editorial support “.

Again according to the consultant of the prosecutor, the total amount paid by Moby in favor of Beppe Grillo Srl would amount to 200 thousand euros. Acquisitions and seizures by the Guardia di Finanza are underway. Specifically, the prosecutor writes in a note: “The shipowner Vincenzo Onorato asked Beppe Grillo for a series of interventions in favor of Moby spa which Grillo conveyed to politicians, thus transferring the relative answers to the requesting private individual”.

Not only – it still reads – in the three years between 2018 and 2020, the prosecutor still specifies Targetti, “Moby has also signed a contract with Casaleggio & associates which provided for the payment of 600 thousand euros per year “as” consideration for the drafting of a strategic plan and for the implementation of strategies to sensitize public opinion and stakeholders to the issue of limiting tax benefits only to ships embarking Italian personnel and community “.

L’article 346 bis of the Criminal Code explains the crime of trafficking in illicit influences. “Anyone – we read – exploiting or boasting existing or alleged relationships with a public official or a person in charge of a public service or one of the other subjects referred to in Article 322 bis, unduly makes money to be given or promised to himself or others or other utility, as the price of one’s illicit mediation towards a public official or a person in charge of a public service or one of the other subjects referred to in Article 322 bis, or to remunerate him in relation to the exercise of his functions or powers, is punished with imprisonment from one year to four years and six months “.