Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Despite Real Madrid losing 1/3 against arch-rivals Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, which was held at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, the match smiled at French star Karim Benzema in the last minutes, specifically in the third minute of calculated time instead of lost. When he scored a goal, he reduced the difference in the result, and most importantly, it was the 400th goal in the history of the star who won the Golden Ball Award for the year 2022, becoming the “first” French player to reach this number of goals with the clubs he played for, “Olympique Lyonnais and Real Madrid.” .

This coincided with the announcement of the “Foot Mercato” website, the news of the renewal of Benzema’s contract with the “Mirenji” for an additional year. Benzema raised his tally with Real Madrid to 344 goals, while he scored 66 goals with his former club Olympique Lyonnais, for a total of 400 goals.

On the other hand, the match witnessed the Polish star Robert Lewandowski scoring a goal, raising his score with Barca this season to 20 goals, becoming the “fastest” player to reach 20 goals with Barcelona in just 20 games.