Home page World

Split

The allegations of sexual assault against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann go beyond the metal band. Patriarchal structures permeate the entire music industry.

Frankfurt – Systematic sexual assaults: These are the ones Allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann. According to research by Süddeutsche Zeitung and des NDR young women are said to have been introduced to him at concerts. Those allegedly affected are said to have been drugged and sexually harassed by the singer.

After numerous media reports about the allegations, the band posted a second statement on Instagram on Friday. “The allegations hit us all very hard and we take them extremely seriously,” it says, among other things. Rammstein also asks their fans not to prejudice those allegedly affected. “You have a right to your point of view,” it says. The post is rounded off with the sentence: “We, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.” Nothing can be read about a possible processing of the allegations.

In what Rammstein calls “prejudice” here, others see the need to take those affected seriously and to listen to them. A development that is still relatively new and can finally help to clean up the music industry. Or at least trying. Because the allegations against Lindemann are only the latest symptom of a systemic problem in the music industry.

Allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann: It’s the patriarchy, dumbass

Abuse of power happens wherever attention, status and power play a role. This creates classic patriarchal structures. In music, these not only lead to misconduct. The latter is even actively rewarded and kept alive by the actors. The groupie life is still deliberately romanticized to this day, which is why many of the women are unaware of the danger they face at Rammstein parties, according to the SZ-Research were exposed, should not have been aware.

This also ensures that allegations, which even turn out to be true, hardly have any consequences for the perpetrators. One almost wishes that the “cancel culture” propagated by conservatives and other right-wingers wasn’t a culture-war conceit.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann. © Imago

David Bowie, Mick Jagger or most recently Marilyn Manson. Despite proven relationships with minors or other allegations, they are all still successful today. Also posthumously. At least R. Kelly shows that sometimes there are consequences. Last year, the US rapper was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual abuse of minors. However, the allegations against him have been around since the 1990s.

Allegations against Rammstein singers: Till Lindemann fantasizes about rape

Certainly the allegations are less surprising for a band like Rammstein. Lindemann sometimes fantasizes about rapes in his lyrics, even if he hides behind a lyrical self. “I like to sleep with you when you sleep,” he writes in one of his poems, and further: “A little Rohypnol in the wine (a little Rohypnol in the glass) / Can’t move at all / And you sleep / It’s a blessing” . The lines are indeed covered by artistic freedom. The fact that critics are regularly confronted with angry Rammstein fans is also a feature of the power structures that stars benefit from.

However, it would be a mistake to believe that abuse of power, sexism and assaults are only limited to big stars or relevant scenes. That these structures are only present in rock bands that fill stadiums or in sexist metal groups. There are similar cases and structures in smaller subgenres or in scenes that present themselves as socially progressive.

Patriarchal structures in the music industry: Fortunately, punk is dead

For example, punk has never been as socially advanced as propagated and is therefore fortunately dead. In 1978, the label “Virgin Records” put the then “Sex Pistols” bassist Sid Vicious on bail after he was the prime suspect for the murder of his friend Nancy Spungen was arrested. The next day he died of a heroin overdose; he probably took his own life.

Even in niches like the metalcore or hardcore scenes, which are generally considered leftist and feminist, there are accusations against bands every few weeks. Last year it hit a woman too. Booka Nile, the keyboardist for Australian metalcore band Make Them Suffer, was forced to leave the band after being accused of sexual assault following a previous affair.

Despite allegations: many fans stick with Rammstein singer Till Lindemann

Many fans are currently sticking with Lindemann; the presumption of innocence applies. And yes, of course it also applies to him. But that doesn’t absolve him of the allegations. Even if it came to a trial and he was acquitted, acquittal does not mean innocence.

The alleged perpetrators are often acquitted due to a lack of evidence. So does the metalcore band Bring Me the Horizon. In 2007, the members allegedly molested a female fan. When she is said to have refused advances from singer Oliver Sykes, he is said to have urinated on her and another member of the band threw a glass bottle at her head, after which she was injured. Despite testimonies, the case was dropped for lack of evidence. Sexual assault is often difficult to prove.

The oldest incidents from the Rammstein research are said to have happened in 2019. The fact that those allegedly affected often only speak up when a person demonstrates how to do it, like the Irish woman Shelby L. last week, shows what kind of pressure these structures can build up. After all: According to media reports, there will probably be no “Row Zero” at the Munich Rammstein concerts in the coming days. This is the name of the area directly on the stage from which young women are allegedly chosen for the backstage parties. The structures will certainly not be able to dissolve that. (Baha Kirlidokme)

Sexual assaults are not uncommon in the cultural scene. Chair of the Confidence Office Themis, Eva Hubert speaks about the difficult resistance and legal loopholes in the industry.