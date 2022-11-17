How did Benzema write history this season?

Benzema, who succeeded in leading Real Madrid to crown the Spanish League titles, the Spanish Super Cup, the European Champions League and the European Super Cup, made all individual awards subject to him after lean years during which he was not destined to climb the podiums of individual awards, despite the length of his career with the Spanish royal, which extended for 13 years. years and still going.

Benzema succeeded in scoring 27 goals last season with Real Madrid, to be crowned the top scorer in the Spanish League, beating his most prominent pursuer, Yago Aspas, the second-place Celta Vigo striker, with 18 goals.

Benzema provided his services to Real Madrid in the European Champions League, scoring 15 goals, with which he ranked as the top scorer in the European Championship, two goals ahead of his closest Polish pursuer, Robert Lewandowski.

Among Benzema’s goals in the Champions League, a hat-trick came against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, becoming at that time the fourth player to score a “hat-trick” in two consecutive matches.

Benzema managed to become the first player in the history of the Champions to score a hat-trick against Chelsea.

With Benzema’s success in scoring 15 goals in the Champions League, he became the French player who scored the most in one season in the tournament, after breaking the record of his compatriot Just Fontaine.

Thanks to these individual and collective achievements, Benzema snatched the award for the best player in Europe and the “Ballon d’Or” award for the best player in the world, for the first time in his career, surpassing Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah, before he was crowned today with the “Globe Soccer” award. 2022.

Benzema is expected to lead France in the World Cup in Qatar, where the roosters are in Group D, which includes, alongside France, Denmark, Tunisia and Australia.

The results of the World Cup will be included in the evaluation of players with the “The Best” award presented by FIFA, which is scheduled for next January.