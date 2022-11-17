There are women who know how to get on the right side of history. In October 2002 Nancy Pelosi was one of 126 House Democrats who voted against the Iraq war, six months before the invasion. Only six Republicans and one independent joined him. As the months passed and the majority came to terms with the false evidence of weapons of mass destruction, while she confirmed that this violation of international law would only demonstrate “military power,” she warned. “If we can eliminate the threat without invading, we will show our strength.”

In the years that followed, she became one of the harshest critics of President George W. Bush, who, despite wear and tear, won re-election. This Thursday she won the battle of history. Bidding farewell to the role of congressional speaker in which she has held longer than any of his predecessors, Pelosi received a standing ovation from his party in the House of Representatives and a framing statement from the White House. “When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity,” President Joe Biden wrote. “History will remember her as the most decisive speaker of the House of Representatives in all of our history.”

When she became a deputy in 1987, there were only eleven other women in the Chamber, who did not even have their own bathroom. Today there are more than 90, “and we want more!”, she claimed at her farewell, before the body of 435 deputies. The first woman to hit the spokesperson of Congress – and third in line of succession to the presidency – could have left in disgrace after the electoral defeat that leaves the Lower House in the hands of the opposition. However, the Republican victory by the minimum feels like a defeat in the conservative party and has restored the illusion to the Democrats. The attack that her husband suffered just ten days before the elections, at the hands of a Trumpist alienated by conspiracy theories, was the final straw for the 82-year-old congresswoman who has been in the crosshairs of the far-right for two decades to decide to “pass the witness to a new generation”, although he will keep his seat.

That violent attack with hammer blows was also a reminder to the electorate that what was at stake at the polls on the 8th: democracy itself. “The issues that come before this Congress before any other are urgent and deal with the ideals that the Constitution entrusted to this House,” he recalled in his speech. The assault on her husband was undoubtedly the most chilling moment she has suffered since the January 6 insurgents stormed the Capitol shouting “Where is Nancy?”, the same question asked by the 42-year-old man who He was looking for her at her house to break her knees with a hammer “if she didn’t tell him the truth,” he told the San Francisco police.

His dauphin, Hakeem Jeffries, is emerging as the most likely successor, after chairing the black caucus in Congress and standing out as a fundraiser. The spokeswoman leaves approved a law that shields homosexual marriages from the decisions made by the Supreme Court. Just the day before, the Senate took a test vote that obtained the support of twelve Republicans, quite an achievement in the times of radicalization that United States politics is experiencing.