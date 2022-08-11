Benzema and Vinicius do not stop receiving recognition

Uefa took advantage of the run-up to the European Super Cup that they played in Helsinki (Finland) real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt to recognize the extraordinary season of the French Karim Benzema and the brazilian Vinicius Junior in the last edition of the Champions League, by giving them the trophy that accredits them as the best footballer and best young player, respectively, of the last edition of the competition.

Recognition of the French striker is unquestionable thanks to the 15 goals -ten of them in the qualifying rounds- that he scored in the 12 games he played in the European competition, staying two short of the record for the same held by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, also with the Real Madrid shirt in the 2013/14 season.

Thus, Benzema’s 15 goals, to which he added two assists, are the third best figure in the ‘Champions League’, tied with the Pole Robert Lewandowski in the 2019/2020 season and with Cristiano Ronaldo himself in 2017/18.

The Portuguese also has the second highest scoring record with the 16 he scored in the 2015/16 campaign.

Vinicius, the best youngster in the Champions League

In addition, Uefa recognized Vinicius Junior as the best young player thanks to his emergence in his fourth season in Europe, which led him to sign four goals and 7 assists in 13 games in the continental competition. Both starters in the Super Cup, collected their award before the initial whistle.

So did the German Ansgar Knauff, who received the award for best young player in the Europa League. The 20-year-old attacker, on loan at Eintracht from Borussia Dortmund, scored two goals and provided an assist to help his team win the second European competition.

