Saturday, August 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Benzema and Vinicius do not stop receiving recognition

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Karim Benzema and Vinicius

Karim Benzema and Vinicius

Karim Benzema and Vinicius

Uefa awarded them on the occasion of the European Super Cup.

Uefa took advantage of the run-up to the European Super Cup that they played in Helsinki (Finland) real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt to recognize the extraordinary season of the French Karim Benzema and the brazilian Vinicius Junior in the last edition of the Champions League, by giving them the trophy that accredits them as the best footballer and best young player, respectively, of the last edition of the competition.

See also  Pachuca surprises and wins the first leg against Rayadas de Monterrey with a superb performance by Charlyn Corral

Recognition of the French striker is unquestionable thanks to the 15 goals -ten of them in the qualifying rounds- that he scored in the 12 games he played in the European competition, staying two short of the record for the same held by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, also with the Real Madrid shirt in the 2013/14 season.

Karim Benzema

Thus, Benzema’s 15 goals, to which he added two assists, are the third best figure in the ‘Champions League’, tied with the Pole Robert Lewandowski in the 2019/2020 season and with Cristiano Ronaldo himself in 2017/18.

The Portuguese also has the second highest scoring record with the 16 he scored in the 2015/16 campaign.

Vinicius, the best youngster in the Champions League

Vinicius Junior
Photo:

Xavier Soriano. AFP

In addition, Uefa recognized Vinicius Junior as the best young player thanks to his emergence in his fourth season in Europe, which led him to sign four goals and 7 assists in 13 games in the continental competition. Both starters in the Super Cup, collected their award before the initial whistle.

So did the German Ansgar Knauff, who received the award for best young player in the Europa League. The 20-year-old attacker, on loan at Eintracht from Borussia Dortmund, scored two goals and provided an assist to help his team win the second European competition.

See also  The Argentine soccer player who conquered Sebastián Yatra's ex-girlfriend

SPORTS
with Eph

More sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Benzema #Vinicius #stop #receiving #recognition

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Wave of forest fires continues to hit France, Spain and Portugal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.