Know what Karim Benzema has traveled to Paris and has exercised on the lawn of the Princes Park It is in itself a huge relief for the Madrid. It simply remains to be seen if the French striker will start tonight against PSG or if it will enter the second part. The sensations are good and the fact that my compatriot has been the footballer chosen to represent his team, together with Ancelotti, in the previous press conference appears without a doubt as a sign that he is probably in the eleven. I don’t need to remind you of the importance of Benzema for Madrid’s efficiency in front of the opponent’s goal (just one goal in the last three games without the Frenchman) and in the fluidity of the attacking game because it is obvious to any honest observer.

It is another aspect that I would like to underline and that seems really decisive for the interests of the meringues. Without Benzema, Vinicius It’s not so Vinicius. He would even say that the Brazilian gives half of what he can give when he is not at Karim’s side. You are missing a double reference. Because firstly, the Frenchman teaches him with his movements the direction that he should give to his game and because secondly, he stands as the fulcrum that gives or returns the ball with precision and intelligence. A wall Vini-Karim-Vini It has become a classic of today’s Madrid.