You go into pain so gradually that you don’t realize you’re hurting yourself,” said the marathon runner. John Harrington about that profession for morons to which he decided to devote his life. I have sometimes thought about this phrase while racing, but also every time a team with big ambitions reaches the decisive stage of the season. Because, invariably, they do so beaten and knowing that the hardest part is ahead of them. It’s February and like every February the real race for the Real Madrid. Until now it was about not falling off a cliff; starting tonight she has to clench her teeth so that they shine like the ivory in the last photo. But a look at the corridor suggests that something hurts.

Because Benzema He has just got off the stretcher and his presence at a press conference reminds me of the figureheads of ancient ships. Karim to instill courage in our own and panic in the adversary even if he is husked. It also helps to put Marian Y Jović It would be like going to war with him. Baby February hanging from the nose of the ship. Because the phobia of Carletto to the rotations it is turning the team’s muscles into a hard mass that shudders with pain at the slightest touch. Because one imagines how Madrid’s glucose levels will be when Gareth Bale goes from ostracism to the best of solutions to measure up to a team in which a certain person plays Leo Messi.

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA (JOURNAL AS)



Speaking of the Argentine, I was surprised that hardly any journalists asked about him at the press conference prior to the big game. For this forgetfulness I only harbor two explanations and both are dangerous for the interests of Madrid: that they see him as a retired person who talks to pigeons on some street in rosary beads or to avoid mentioning him five times, like Candyman, in case he later appears from behind with a sharp hook at the ready. The same does not happen to Carlo Ancelotti, old dog, who in a slip admitted ruminating the option of the fourth midfielder. Good solution to seek control before a PSG with weight in the middle. Although the tie for Madrid must be on the wings, with Vinicius Y Rodrygo exploiting PSG’s defensive shortcomings in that key area.