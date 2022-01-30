Bentley enjoys the present, but is already looking to the future. And by present we also mean a very recent past, namely 2021: the year that has just ended has been extremely positive for the British brand, which registered a + 31% sales and the all-time record of nearly 15,000 cars delivered worldwide. The future, on the other hand, has only one password: electric. In fact, Bentley will launch on the market from 2025 to 2029 a battery-powered model every year, while from 2030 onwards the range of the British company will consist of electric models only.

A real turning point for Bentley, therefore, which in less than ten years will have to say goodbye to the current models with 6.8 and 12 cylinder engines. Clearly, the decarbonisation process of the range and the entire production chain has a considerable cost, which Bentley has decided to cover through an investment of approximately 3 billion euros for the next ten years: the final goal is to achieve the zero environmental impact. The plan announced by Bentley will allow the company to become a real “dream factory“: The words of Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley, according to which the British company will be recognized as the reference car brand in the extra-luxury segment. Faster, sportier and more fun: these are the distinctive features of future Bentley-branded battery models, which will certainly not compete in lower and less profitable market segments.

“The next zero-emission Bentleys will naturally build on what has been developed so far within the project Artemisaimed at creating a platform for electric super sedans that will also be developed by Audi and Porsche, but will be developed and produced in the historic Crewe headquarters – writes La Stampa this morning on newsstands – The partial electrification process has however already begun with the entry into the range of the plug-in hybrid versions of the Bentayga mega SUV and, then, of the Flying Spur sedan, which already by the end of this year they will represent a quarter of total sales worldwide“.