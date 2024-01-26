Do you want to feast your eyes and dive into the automotive past with the risk of never going back? Take the first plane to Paris and visit Retromobile Classic, the prestigious exhibition scheduled from January 31st to February 4th. It is there that, among the many wonders on wheels, the road-approved reproduction, in 85% scale, of Bentley's most iconic car will be displayed: the Blower Jnr. An object made strictly by hand thanks to the collaboration between Bentley's Heritage Collection and The Little Car Company, a company specialized in faithful reproductions of famous cars.

Inspired by Team Car No. 2

Built from 700 individual parts to the same exacting standards as every Bentley, the electric-powered Blower Jnr pays homage to the supercharged 4.5-litre 1929 model, renowned as the fastest racing car of its time. “Exquisitely detailed”, it is inspired by Team Car No. 2 driven by the legendary “Bentley Boy” Sir Tim Birkin, and today considered the most famous and valuable Bentley in the world.

20 HP engine

The Blower Jnr is built around a 48V electric powertrain and a 20hp (15kW) motor. At 3.7 meters long and 1.5 meters wide, it offers a top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h) in the UK and EU (25 mph/40 km/h in the US due to legislation ) with a range of up to 65 miles (105 km) on a single charge. The first 99 examples will be models featuring the First Edition badge on the bonnet, door sill and dashboard, as well as an engraved and numbered “1 of 99” plaque, just to make everything even more exclusive.