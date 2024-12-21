12/21/2024



Updated at 09:34 a.m.





Benjamin Zarandona, former player of the Real Betishas expressed his public opinion on the breaking of relations by Sevilla FC with the Verdiblanco club and has been really forceful. The man from Valladolid took advantage of his intervention in El Larguero, on Cadena Ser, to undermine the conduct of both Sevilla as an institution, its president, José María del Nido Carrasco, and the leading players Isaac, Juanlu and Carmona, who waved the flag with the Betis’ crossed out shield after winning the October derby.

«I absolutely do not like what the three players have done. Have you ever seen Joaquín or Navas with an anti flag? It is a gesture, for me, absolutely very ugly. It is a shield, an institution, there are many members, many people representing Betis who could have been hurt by this. The biggest damage you can do to Sevilla or Betis is to win the derby. I think the rest is superfluous,” Benjamín began his argument.

“I also think that If a team captain is watching The players who are doing that have to take the flag, take it away and scold them. Because I think that is absolutely unnecessary. I didn’t like that gesture at all,” said the former Betis footballer.

And regarding the statement from the Nervión club he added the following reflection: «Does Sevilla want to break relations? Well, break relationships. What problem is there? We are going to have to put up with three players after winning a derby holding a Betis flag whatever they do and whatever gesture they make… That’s not enough.”









Benjamín Zarandona speaks out about the BETIS – SEVILLA conflict and the breakdown of relations “Have you ever SEEN Joaquín or Navas with a flag with a crossed out shield?” “Del Nido says nothing but NONSENSE” “That’s LEAVES, we’re not going to put up with these gestures” pic.twitter.com/fJmJghGLmF — El Larguero (@ellarguero) December 19, 2024

Regarding the Sevilla president, who also made statements after the breakup of relations, Benjamín was harsh when it came to expressing his opinion: «And then there are the words of Del Nido juniorwith all due respect. ‘Betis poop, Seville good’… I don’t understand it but every time he speaks I don’t like it at all because nothing but nonsense. And I don’t like it, directly. What Sevilla has done seems absurd to me and I didn’t like at all what Sevilla’s players and youth players have done.”