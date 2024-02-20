Just in the last few hours, Michelle Hunziker shared a story on Instagram that would suggest that things are not going well.

There could be a possible turning point in the private life of Michelle Hunziker. According to what appeared on social media, a difficult situation seems to have emerged recently for the Swiss presenter and actress. The rumors circulating about the presenter are not positive, given that everything seems to derive from a communication from her on her social networks.

Just in the last few hours, Michelle Hunziker shared a story on Instagram that would suggest that things might not be exactly the best for her. Although she lacks an official communication, all her indications seem to lead to a logical explanation on hers love life.

While fans await clearer indications from Michelle Hunziker herself about her private life, the episode found on Instagram stories is enough to alarm her followers. Many thought that she had found definitive stability with her current partner, but now there are fears that something has gone wrong and that the worst of her news has really come to fruition. This is what happened second the most recent rumors about the couple.

Michelle Hunziker is romantically linked to Alessandro Carollo, but in the last few hours fans' apprehension about Aurora Ramazzotti's mother has grown significantly. The post on Instagram, “the one in question”, as also reported by other up-to-date media on gossip and the couple, is reported by Hunziker herself on her social profile:

Crazy isn't someone who throws everything away and starts again. Crazy is he who leaves everything in order, remaining immobile in his happiness. Good night.

The message contained in history late in the evening it would reveal the possible end of the relationship with Alessandro Carollo. He, 41 years old, was born in Rome and works as an osteopath. Could the presenter be in crisis or could she even have definitively broken up with her boyfriend? There are no more photos together and I have liked him for a long time. Additionally, it would appear that they spent Valentine's Day separately.