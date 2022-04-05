‘Nosy’ He is known in the Peruvian entertainment environment for his strong criticism of different national celebrities. On this occasion, the controversial driver took the opportunity to criticize the support that Sigrid Bazan showed at the time peter castleafter The congresswoman will question in networks the curfew imposed by the government.

Kurt Villavicencio, under his character ‘Metiche’, and Karla Tarazona took several minutes to comment on the curfew imposed by the Pedro Castillo government.

YOU CAN SEE Sigrid Bazán to Manuel Merino for speaking out on protests: “You have to be a scoundrel”

What did ‘Metiche’ say about Sigrid Bazán?

When he came across a publication by Sigrid Bazán, the famous presenter read it out loud. “Mr. President, being practically midnight, an unassailable measure that does not respond to any solution does not make sense and that rather it will affect all the workers who will soon get up early for their daily activities. Background solutions and not early morning announcements ”, the congresswoman had written on her Twitter account.

Given these statements, ‘Metiche’ was surprised by Bazán’s comments and assured that she had changed her position, since she had previously shown her full support for the president. Sigrid Bazan. I wanted to hear from you for so long. (…) she turned around. She put her hands on the fire for Pedro Castillo, I will never forget, “said the driver.

YOU CAN SEE Karla Tarazona and ‘Metiche’ troll Anthony Aranda for his touch-ups: “Leave me with my wrinkles”

‘Metiche’ on the Andy Polo case: “It was terrifying to listen to that audio”

Previously, Metiche had spoken about the devastating audios that Magaly Medina played on her live show, in which Genesis Alarcón, still wife and mother of Andy Polo’s children, is heard. In them, the young woman was violated by the footballer.

“It was terrifying to hear that audio. And what I say: Why does a woman who reports physical or psychological abuse have to wait for her to present the evidence? Ok, evidence is important, but why not take this lady’s word? She had already told about it two months ago, this situation that occurred in May 2021, in the United States. She tells the neighbor to call 911, “said the driver.