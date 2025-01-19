Benetússer decrees three days of mourning for the death of the worker in the collapse of a staircase damaged by DANA

The City Council of Benetússer (Valencia), a municipality in zone zero of the DANA, has decreed three days of official mourning for the death of the worker in the collapse that occurred this Saturday in a staircase of a garage in a building on the street Local Red Cross.

Mazón, rebuked by neighbors shouting “murderer” and “resignation” during his visit to the fatal accident in Benetússer

The collapse of the structure of the access stairs to the garage was the cause of the accident, which left a 45-year-old deceased and a 39-year-old injured. Both were part of the cleaning team of the company hired by the Provincial Council of Valencia to act in the municipality’s garages affected by the floods on October 29, as specified by the council in a statement.

In response to the incident, the local administration has decreed three days of official mourning in Benetússer from 00:00 on Sunday the 19th to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday the 21st, a period during which flags will fly at half-mast in all municipal buildings. Likewise, he has expressed the condolences of the entire municipal corporation to the families of the affected workers.

On the other hand, technicians from the council, together with architects from the Valencian Building Institute (IVE), have carried out a review of the auxiliary stairs in the garages of the buildings near the one where the accident occurred and have concluded that “none of them present a risk of collapse.” and “none of the auxiliary stairs in the nearby garages have the same type of construction.”

The intervention was carried out after the landslide and as the adjacent buildings were “very similar and built practically at the same time.” According to the first technical reports, the property in which the accident occurred “does not have any structural problem” as the collapse occurred in a secondary structure.

One deceased and one injured after a collapse in a garage in Benetússer during the DANA cleaning work



Finally, they have pointed out that several circumstances have contributed to the “fatal outcome”, such as “the original defects in the construction of the staircase” and “the humidity caused by the floods” on October 29.