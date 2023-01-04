Ganswein assures that Bergoglio caused “pain in the heart” of the German Pope, whose funeral will be held this Thursday, by limiting the masses in Latin
The more than 150,000 faithful who have so far passed through the funeral chapel of Benedict XVI installed in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican have found an almost perennial presence at their side, that of Archbishop Georg Ganswein, his historic personal secretary. Accompanied by the Memores Domini, the four consecrated lay women of the
#Benedict #XVIs #personal #secretary #settles #accounts #Francis
Leave a Reply