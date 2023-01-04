Iran | Iran released the arrested Iranian actress, who had been imprisoned for almost three weeks

Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested in the middle of last month after he published messages on social media in which he supported the protesters and their demands.

Alidoost is a director known around the world By Asghar Farhad from movies. Hundreds of celebrities and human rights organizations have demanded his release.

The protests in Iran have continued since September. Two people have been executed for their participation in the protests and a dozen have received death sentences that have not yet been carried out.

On Wednesday, Iranian media reported that a member of the Revolutionary Guard had been shot in front of his home on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Saturday, a member of the Basij paramilitary security forces was shot in the town of Semirom during demonstrations.