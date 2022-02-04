To the list of many strange life experiences, the Dane also adds gambling. The former Juventus player explained that he had a very complicated moment, in which the casino was the only thing that gave him emotions …

Nicklas Bendtner, to friends Lord Nick, has built up a reputation as a troublemaker over the course of his career. An absolutely deserved label, considering that his great talent (developed at a young age at Arsenal) has been dispersed among women, stunts and problems with justice. And could he miss some other vice? Obviously not. To the list of many strange life experiences, the Dane also adds gambling. As he explained to the BBCthe former Juventus player had a very complicated moment, in which the casino was the only thing that gave him emotions …

CASINO – After all, his career has been studded with small and large physical problems and for those who live in the spotlight it is not easy to be able to stay out for long. “I had a lot of injuries on the pitch, I couldn’t find the adrenaline I needed, the one that only playing in front of 60,000 people can give you. There was nothing in the least comparable. The only time I felt this competitive was when I went to the casino. The higher the stakes, the higher the adrenaline. Once I was under 400 thousand pounds but I managed to recover and by the end of the evening I had only lost 20 thousand ”. See also When Ibra wanted to play Diego: "I was from Napoli. To drive them crazy with joy"

BAD EXPERIENCE– A very bad experience, which left a deep mark on the Dane’s memory and convinced him to give up the casino and devote himself to something else. “It was a terrible situation and when I got back to the hotel and then back home I thought about it a lot and I realized it was the end of my nights betting. I didn’t want to be just another footballer who had lost all of his money because he didn’t know how to use his brain. It was important for me to recover and go back to my roots. I’m happy that it happened because if I hadn’t had that moment of realization maybe I would never have realized my problem ”. And luckily for him it was enough … just 400 thousand pounds!

February 4, 2022 (change February 4, 2022 | 08:01)

