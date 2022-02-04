An Amazon warehouse in England prepares for Black Friday in 2019. DANIEL LEAL (AFP)

The boost from e-commerce during the second year of the pandemic and cloud services caused Amazon to double net profit in the last quarter of 2021, to 14.3 billion dollars. In the year as a whole, the company founded by Jeff Bezos earned 33,364 million dollars, 56% more than in the same period of the previous year. The Seattle-based company, one of the most favored during the pandemic, has thus managed to prevail in the face of the storm clouds that threatened its income statement, the collapse of supply chains and the shortage of labor in the North American labor market. .

Before the publication of results, which was made after the closing of the markets, the shares of the company fell more than 7%, dragged down by a negative day for the technology companies in which Facebook lost 250,000 million dollars of its value, a record . But the titles rose 14% in subsequent electronic operations (which means 200,000 million dollars more for their capitalization), an advance that makes it foresee that the evolution in the Stock Market this Friday will be very positive and will drag the Nasdaq Composite, the Wall Street’s main index, which on Thursday fell 3.7% due to the negative effect of Facebook.

The technology giant has reported this Thursday that its sales in 2021 reached 469.8 billion dollars, an increase of 20% compared to the previous year. The figures exceeded the expectations of analysts, who had shown caution in the face of the macroeconomic challenges facing the company led by Andy Jassy, ​​who took over from Bezos in April after 27 years at the helm. The company had warned last year that spending $4 billion would be needed to offer pay raises to its workers to cover labor shortages at a company that employs 1.6 million people. Some 140,000 joined in the last quarter. The benefits in this period were 137,400 million dollars, an item that presented an improvement from 125,000 million compared to 2020.

Jassy said in a call to investors that the company faced similar challenges in the first quarter of 2022, where Amazon will suffer from rising costs due to supply shortages, inflation pressures and a surge in coronavirus cases. has left the omicron variant throughout the United States, which remains the main market for the online trading giant. “Despite short-term challenges, we remain optimistic about our business as we emerge from the pandemic,” the executive said. This context has already taken its toll on the company’s customers. Amazon has revealed this Thursday that it will increase in the US, from February 18, the cost of the subscription to the Prime service, which allows faster and free deliveries as well as access to the company’s content platform. The 17% rise from $12.99 to $14.99 ($139 a year) is the first since 2018.

The key to good results is in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud, the most profitable among the different areas of the company. Last year it grew by 37% in revenue to $62.2 billion, cementing it as the industry leader over Microsoft and Google. The company’s advertising business, for which others pay to appear in the product search engine, is also growing year after year at a rapid pace and is closing the lead on its competitors, Alphabet and Facebook, which are better positioned in the market.

Shares of Amazon have risen 14% after the close of the markets, defined this Thursday by the heavy losses of Facebook and other technology companies such as Apple, Spotify, Twitter, Pinterest and Snapchat. The company affirms that for the current quarter it expects profits between 3,000 and 6,000 million dollars, a drop from the 8,900 that left the same period of 2021, driven by the increase in purchases from home. Investors, however, do not seem concerned about the company’s ability to overcome adverse scenarios thanks to business diversification. The company is preparing to break the barrier of 500,000 million dollars in sales in 2022.

