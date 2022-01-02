The conclusion of the 2021 Formula 1 championship ad Abu Dhabi, with the final Safety Car and the consequent application of the sporting rules by Race Director Michael Masi, generated an endless trail of controversy. Mercedes was on a war footing by presenting two protests – later rejected – and the intention to appeal the decisions taken, then withdrawn a few days later. There were days of discussions between the leaders of the Silver Arrows, with Toto Wolff in the lead, and the men of the Federation and Jean Todt’s last act as president in office was to propose (and obtain) “a detailed analysis and due clarification for the future involving all the protagonists “, explaining that “the issue will be discussed together with all the teams and all the riders to build on this experience and provide clarity to all participants, all media and all fans about the regulation in force to preserve the nature of our sport based on competition while ensuring the safety of the drivers and race officials “.

Todt took over on 17 December Mohammed Bin Sulayem who, present at the start of the Dakar 2022, expressed the clear intention – if necessary – to be ready to put his hand to the Formula 1 regulations: “I was elected only two weeks ago and I’m still studying what happened. F1 is a dynamic sport and we must be as well, active rather than reactive. The rules need to be adapted. Regulations are not God’s book, they can be improved”, He said in the statements gathered by gazzetta.it.