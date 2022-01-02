Valladolid hosted the Spanish Volleyball Cup on Thursday in the cadet and youth categories. An edition, this year, which has been diminished by the abandonment of clubs due to the high rate of infections by Covid-19, and which, even so, brought together more than 100 clubs in the great Spanish volleyball party of base.

The Spanish Cup, after last year’s break due to the pandemic, took place between December 27 and 30 and the Ciezano club participated with the male cadet team, sponsored by Illusion Panel, made up of a selection of boys from the two cadet teams, getting the third position after CV Cuenca, second classified, and the champion of this edition Playas de Benidorm.