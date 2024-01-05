Formula 1 against FIA, new act

It is no mystery that in recent times i relations between the International Automobile Federation and Formula 1 have deteriorated, thanks to Ben Sulayem's management, which is not exactly to the liking of the teams.

Recently the Wolff case has added more fuel to the fire, with the FIA ​​considering opening an investigation into the alleged conflict of interest, first informing the media of those directly involved.

The outcry from Formula 1 and the 10 teams was unanimous and decisive and pushed the Federation to promptly backtrack and decide not to continue with the in-depth analysis.

But that was enough to put further pressure on the figure of Ben Sulayemalready scaled down last year on issues relating to the future of F1 after some improvident exits.

Ben Sulayem speaks

In a long interview given to the Germans of Motorsport Magazine, the federal president Mohammed Ben Sulayem addressed head-on the hypothesis of Formula 1 leaving the orbit of the FIA: “Those who talk about splitting don't even know what they're talking about. Do they really believe that the big houses would run their championship without a regulator? Do they really believe they would invest? Do they want to be another WWE, where they know in advance who will win? The point is that you need to have clear rules in advance, then the investments come. We have a show, but with a government. A show with rules.”

Ben Sulayem then spoke about the perimeter of the FIA in relation to issues concerning F1: “I only ask for clarity and correctness. I am not involved in the stock price or ticket sales. We must clearly define the tasks between us, FOM and Liberty. We need to understand who I represent. We are not a service provider, I keep saying that. I want to say this clearly: you will not wake up one morning and the FIA ​​will no longer be there. Liberty has the right to sell and no longer be there, but we will still be here. They are here for profit, I am here to do the best for the FIA. We are not a for-profit organization.”

The Emirati president then explained that he did not fear the continuous allegations about him: “We know how the media works. I know who is attacking me, but they think I don't know. Do you think I would really be in this position if I had stupid people around me? My work team is very intelligent. The paddock is small, everyone knows everyone. I know who leaked things or who made things up about me. I know who's behind it.”. Ben Sulayem then concluded his tirade: “I smile at these people. I know who's behind it and I smile at him. Is it good for business? No. It would be good for business to be honest. Clarity is very important.”