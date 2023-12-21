Itamar Ben Gvir stated, in a tweet on his official account on the “X” platform:

If someone intends, God forbid, to stop the Israeli army before defeating Hamas and returning all the kidnapped people, let him keep in mind that the Jewish Power Party will not be on his side.

The reduction of Israeli military activity in Gaza represents the failure of the reductive war government in managing this war and must be resolved immediately.

It is time to return the reins of power to the expanded government.

Ben Gvir’s speech comes at a time when numerous reports and sources spoke of the willingness of the Palestinian and Israeli sides to conclude a new truce aimed at releasing the hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

It is noteworthy that the formation of an emergency “war” government was announced in Israel, in order to lead the state of war announced by the Israeli government against the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

Israel continues its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, since the Palestinian movement's sudden and unprecedented attack on October 7 on the Gaza Strip.