Was? 2,000 euros for a modern cash register? I can not afford that. And I don’t know how to deal with it either,” says 78-year-old Odete Silva from Vide Entre Vinhas in the district of Guarda, a small town in the Serra da Estrela in northern Portugal. The village's only café closed its doors in 2017, to the chagrin of the residents. Now, when the weather is nice, they sit on a stone wall at the side of the road or around the shady fountain in the restored village square and watch the few people passing through. Vide Entre Vinhas had a total of 165 residents in 2011, the majority of whom were older than 65 years. Today there are only 92, 54 women and 38 men, the two youngest of whom are already in high school.

At the weekend to the grandparents

A long time ago there was a primary school in town, but no one can say when it closed. The third youngest villager, Barbara Costa, has been studying tourism in Coimbra for a few years. She only comes to the grandparents with whom she grew up on weekends. She says that she would later like to work in Lisbon or the Algarve or could also imagine living in Spain or Germany. Her father emigrated to Germany over 20 years ago. Everyone mourns the café where Odete also sold a few important foods. On the main street, Rua do Carvalhal, towards Linhares, the café was in an inconspicuous house with a colorful fly curtain at the entrance, central and easily accessible to all residents. Inside the room, there was a raised bar at the back right where you could stand. On the left there is a freezer with ice cream and just on the right there are a few tables and chairs. There are a few shelves with food on the walls.

Now the residents have to go to Celorico da Beira, the district's capital, because there is a market there on Tuesdays, an important day for the entire region. Home-grown fruits and vegetables, cheese, wool products, honey, bread and live animals such as chickens, pigs, sheep, rabbits and goats are offered in a rust-red hall. In addition, fruit trees and plants of all kinds are also sold, such as citrus or passion fruits and the ever-popular kale. The goods are loudly announced and there is often shouting across several stalls. A real experience for tourists. The town of Celorico offers a restored castle overlooking the Mondego River, the necropolis of San Gens and a cheese museum.

This used to be a stable

Odete and her roommates now have to order a taxi if they don't own a car or can no longer drive. Because there is no bus. Sometimes an ambulance even takes over this journey, notes Maria Wild. The Swiss woman has lived with her husband in Vide on the farm “A Coruja”, which means “the owl”, for more than 15 years. Their farm includes eight typical local sheep, five dogs, three chickens and a donkey. The old stone house only consists of two rooms, one on top of the other, with the lower one formerly serving as a stable. Maria's 86-year-old husband, Sergio, can still drive the Jeep to go shopping, but it is becoming more difficult for him every year. You notice how the place is becoming more and more empty. For example, they witnessed how the village's former priest died and his successor only holds mass every three weeks because he still has three other villages to look after.







Maria loved stopping by Odete's with her granddaughters and ordering coffee and a pastel de nata, a puff pastry tart, and catching up on the latest gossip. However, since August 20, 2017, the law has made it mandatory to use a cash register in every cafe, no matter how small. Odete says: “I only went to school until the third grade. How am I supposed to use a cash register like this? And where am I supposed to get all the money for this fund? My roommates are no longer the youngest, and most of them had difficulty getting to my café. Going to the market in Celorico doesn’t get any easier.”