“It’s well squeezed”, is one of the many reactions on social networks about the current state of Ben Affleck. The popular Hollywood actor married in the recent month of July with Jennifer Lopez. Both decided to re-establish a relationship, after their breakup in 2004, and now they are happy spouses.

As a honeymoon, ‘The Bronx diva’ and the interpreter of “Batman” have traveled to Paris, France, where Affleck’s fatigue has been noted. He has even been caught falling asleep outside on a yacht. Given this, users have not overlooked moments like the one mentioned and have made hilarious memes in relation to him and his wedding nights.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa announces that the Prosecutor’s Office definitively filed a complaint against ‘Gato’ Cuba

The best memes Ben Affleck on his honeymoon with Jlo

Ben Affleck is 49 years old. Photo: capture Malefipzzi twitter

Jennifer Lopez is also an actress and businesswoman. Photo: Cajadeverdades captures twitter

Jennifer Lopez just turned 53 years old. Photo: Federico captures twitter

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez confesses about her romance with Erick Osores: “Years ago she was a lion”

Eugenio Derbez became Ben Affleck: he joined the wave of memes

The popular Mexican actor did not miss the opportunity and imitated his professional colleague, unleashing laughter among his followers.

Eugenio Derbez joined the wave of memes about Ben Affleck. Photo: Eugenio Derbez captures

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez confesses about her romance with Erick Osores: “Years ago she was a lion”

More Ben Affleck memes after his wedding night with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck often stars in action movies. Photo: Cabinet fries capture twitter

Ben Affleck’s dark circles are remarkable. Photo: Indie 505 captures twitter

Ben Affleck was Batman in the Justice League. Photo: Albornoz captures twitter

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the sensation couple of Hollywood. Photo: Cheater bear captures twitter

Marc Anthony was the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Danicuentista captures twitter

Ben Affleck feels very much in love with Jlo. Photo: Macarthy captures twitter

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez do not have children in common. Photo: Luisito Rey captures twitter

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez symbolized their union at the altar. Photo: Guido Grijalva captures twitter

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: why did their first romance end?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López in the early 2000s were one of the most followed couples by the entertainment press. They even got engaged in 2002, but ended their relationship in 2004 due to media pressure.