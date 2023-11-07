The victory we needed in the week that ends on Sunday evening with the derby. But the match against Feyenoord, parochial issues aside, was even more important. Because only with a success could Lazio continue to cultivate the ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League round of 16. The three points came at the end of a match that was at times brilliant, at others pure suffering. But Maurizio Sarri is fine with this: “We played a match in which we were always on top of our game – says the Biancoceleste coach – even in difficult moments. We had to suffer, it’s true. But Feyenoord are a goal machine and we were able to concede very little to them and not let them score. We decided to go out little on the defenders because they create superiority with the goalkeeper. We did everything well, the only flaw is that in the last twenty minutes we should have made better use of certain restarts”.