The Lazio coach: “We fought a war, Roma have a sort of friendly match on Thursday. Whoever makes the calendars doesn’t know what the derby is”
The victory we needed in the week that ends on Sunday evening with the derby. But the match against Feyenoord, parochial issues aside, was even more important. Because only with a success could Lazio continue to cultivate the ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League round of 16. The three points came at the end of a match that was at times brilliant, at others pure suffering. But Maurizio Sarri is fine with this: “We played a match in which we were always on top of our game – says the Biancoceleste coach – even in difficult moments. We had to suffer, it’s true. But Feyenoord are a goal machine and we were able to concede very little to them and not let them score. We decided to go out little on the defenders because they create superiority with the goalkeeper. We did everything well, the only flaw is that in the last twenty minutes we should have made better use of certain restarts”.
the Sarri controversy
However, there is one thing that worries the technician Lazio. “We hope to recover our energy in time for the derby, because many players finished the match with some aches and pains.” Two, in particular: Zaccagni and Luis Alberto: “There’s a bit of concern for them”, sighs Sarri, who then attacks. “Roma can afford a friendly on Thursday and we fought a war tonight. If you ask me if it’s smart to put the derby in the week in which the two teams play in Europe, I answer that it’s not that smart. They seem like people who are foreign to the football that doesn’t realize what the derby is. They have a ranking that they can afford to keep the whole team out of,” concluded the Tuscan.
