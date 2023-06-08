And the beneficiary, in this case, it’s real madrid. It is because he signs a footballer who is only 19 years old, but moves on the pitch as if he had been in the elite for another 19 years. Lead, recover, distribute, mark and decide matches. Despite having his entire future ahead of him, he arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu as the leader of his former team, of his national team, with which he was a World Cup player in Qatar, and with the undisputed leader poster. As happened with Toni Kroos on his day, whom the white team signed in 2014 from Bayern, the English star is called to mark an era in the capital of Spain and start a revolution in the center of the white field to continue at the top of Europe. The time has come to welcome a Briton in true Beatles style: Hey Jude!

Bellingham is Dortmund’s top scorer this season.

DeFodi Images

As the Bundesliga itself describes it on its website: Bellingham is three players in one.

Undoubtedly. Is he best possible heir to the historic midfield of Real Madrid since it brings together the best virtues of each and every one of them in a single footballer. Bellingham does it allHence, his leadership ends up being natural considering the enormous football fan that he hides in his boots. Total all-rounder.

And it is only necessary to take a look at the statistics to corroborate it. On the one hand, English is the player who most duels he has won (482) throughout this season in the Bundesliga. On the other hand, Bellingham is the mtop scorer of his team, having scored a total of 14 goals so far this year in all competitions. This is data based on the 2526 intensive races that he played during this course in the Bundesliga and that make him the second most dedicated player on a physical level behind Mario Götze. As the Bundesliga itself describes it on its website: Bellingham is three players in one.

Could not be better. In addition to being the Borussia Dortmund player who has scored the most goals this season, adds a total of 24 goals and 25 assists in his three seasons wearing the black-and-yellow clothing. During his time with the borusser team, he scored a bit every 424 minutesIn the Champions League, where he has scored 6 goals in 23 appearances, he takes 303 minutes on average to score. They are excellent records for a footballer who part from the defensive zone from the field and, even so, he has a long way to go and is used to reaching the rival frame with great danger.