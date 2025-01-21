The full-back does extra physiotherapy work, has put himself in the hands of a specialist and has ordered special boots to overcome the ailment in his foot that has prevented him from being available since November





With the recent injuries of Sabaly and Aitor the Betis is left without right backs and everyone looks to the long recovery process of Hector Bellerinwhich has not been able to compete since the green and white team tied in San Mamés against Athletic on November 3. The footballer was diagnosed with sesamoiditis with edema in the right foota very painful injury that has kept him out of the squad since then and he is looking for solutions that now seem effective given that he is seeing the end of this ordeal although he will not be available to play this Saturday against Mallorca.

Bellerín could already be seen on the grass with Marc Roca and Fornals a couple of weeks ago in the sports city but he has not yet been able to reintegrate with the group, as his teammates have done. The fact is that the right-back follows his specific plan and in recent days he has been working in the gym with greater intensity after finding new formulas to treat your condition with different measures.

The fact is that Bellerín has been doing extra physiotherapy work to improve the affected area and reduce pain, as well as has commissioned Adidasthe brand that dresses him, special and larger boots to be able to have more comfortable footwear in a condition that is very annoying on the sole of the foot. All this has been coordinated by a medical specialist that Bellerín visited with coordination of the club to materialize these solutions in such a complex situation.

Now Bellerín is improving but he still needs to gain confidence on the pitch with training and he still has no date for his reappearance. The Catalan wants to return to the team as soon as possible now that Aitor and Sabaly are affected, the first in the ankle with a grade two sprain and the second, with a moderate grade myofascial injury to the right semimembranosus muscle suffered in the first part of the duel against Alavés. And these will be out for at least a month.