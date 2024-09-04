Home World

Press Split

Two people were injured in an attack in Bonn on Wednesday. (Symbolic image) © Friso Gentsch/dpa

Two people were injured in a knife attack in Bonn. The reason for the attack was probably an argument – the people involved knew each other.

Bonn – In Bonn, a man attacked and injured two people he knew on the street with a knife. The perpetrator then fled, but was then approached and arrested by the police near a fast food restaurant. The police shot the attacker, seriously injuring him, said a police spokesman.

The victims were a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. The woman was slightly injured, the man more seriously, but according to current information, not life-threatening. Both were treated by emergency services and then taken to hospital. The suspected perpetrator is also being treated in hospital. For reasons of neutrality, the Cologne police have taken over the investigation into the shooting of the attacker.

“According to initial findings, the people involved are said to know each other and there is said to have been an argument,” a police spokesman told the German Press Agency. The area around the crime scene was cordoned off. A helicopter was also temporarily used in the search for the perpetrator. The Bonn “General-Anzeiger” and “Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg” had reported. dpa