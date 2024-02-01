“With a view to rethinking the National Health Service, I think that we are dedicating too much to structural renewal, which is obviously important and fundamental, but instead we forget that innovation must above all concern people. In this regard, I hope for organizational innovation of the national health system, especially in the part of its hospital network with more careful monitoring of individuals, of individual operating structures with an evaluation of the application of national guidelines, of good practices, with minimum criteria for which a structure can be authorized or not to deal with a specific pathology. Furthermore, I hope for innovation in the selection and verification of general managers and hospital heads, of directors of complex structures. I don't see why airline pilots should be subjected to periodic checks and this should not be done same with the hospital heads”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Rocco Bellantone, president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, on the occasion of the second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum organized by Core today in Rome.

“I believe that general managers today are paid little – Bellantone remarks – and that therefore we have little incentive to fill this role in this area, but at the same time they are controlled even less. Therefore we should pay them more and provide rules for access after degree courses and another part of the system and therefore there are no specific problems on the subject. In my opinion we should abolish the spoil system which causes a hospital, and consequently a department, to be managed for the duration of the Region's Health Councilor on duty”, concludes the ISS president.

“Am I worried about the draft of the Calderoli bill? At the moment I am not expressing any opinion on the reform of differentiated autonomy. We must first understand how it is applied: whether it is a system to sharpen the differences in healthcare between the regions, in Italy already dramatic, it's obvious that it's not good; if instead it's a way to put everyone back on the same point, starting from scratch with greater guarantees, then I'd say it's fine, so we just have to wait, concludes Bellantone.