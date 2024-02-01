Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/01/2024 – 8:39

With the appointment of the new Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) This Thursday, the 1st, already brings some changes in positions within the department. Lewandowski was appointed last week to replace Flávio Dino, who leaves command of the ministry to take up a seat on the Federal Supreme Court (STF) at the end of the month. Lewandowski's inauguration ceremony as minister of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is scheduled for 11 am this Thursday, in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto.

Among the formalized changes, the official document publishes the dismissal of Ricardo Cappelli from the position of executive secretary of the ministry. In his place, Manoel Carlos de Almeida Neto was appointed. Cappelli will now be the new president of the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI), linked to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), led by vice-president Geraldo Alckmin. The announcement was made by Alckmin this Wednesday (31).

Heads of various areas have also been dismissed from the Ministry of Justice, such as the national secretariats for Penal Policies, Security and Justice, and the head of cabinet. Lewandowski's chief of staff will be Ana Maria Alvarenga Mamede Neves. The names of the new secretaries did not appear in this edition of the official diary.