Virtus one step away from the Euroleague that she has been missing since 2008. She will play in her Segafredo Arena next Wednesday in the Eurocup final against the Turks of Bursaspor after the fearsome Valencia’s success on the field in a heart-pounding, controlled and dominated semifinal , but also suffered.

Virtus starts with Hervey in the first quintet in place of Shengelia. In the pit of Fonteta, the home team, after the first advantages in Bologna, immediately seeks the break with an 8-0 (16-11) which, however, does not break the Italian champions. The first rotations say that Virtus has a deeper team and it proves it: Belinelli boom-boom and a basketball bible Shengelia push the counterbreak by combining a 14-1 that pushes the black V on the outside 27-19. In the second quarter Valencia attacks the area but finds many Virtussine jerseys that make a wall, instead in Virtus everyone produces, even Sampson makes himself heard, then Teodosic arrives, silent until that moment, with two paws of his. Bologna takes off at + 14 (48-34), but leaves too many fouls and free throws in Valencia that only moves the score from the line. But Shengelia dominates, the Georgian closes at the second siren with 12 personal points that photocopy the advantage of Bologna at the break (50-38).

At the start of the recovery, Valencia makes the assault with Cuban Rivero who scores 5 points in a row. Lopez Arostegui warms up and reaches -5 (48-53) but it is the ex-Pesaro player Van Rossom who creates the worst dangers while Bologna is enticed by the three-pointer after scoring a lot of two in the first part. Beli returns and scores to attack, but Virtus now suffers even if Valencia never manages to overtake: at 30 ‘it is 62-57 for Bologna.

Labeyrie’s -3 arrives, do not worry because here is the Beli time, mvp with no ifs and buts: two free experiences, a 20-year-old crush in full traffic and an assist to the kiss for the 2 + 1 of the excellent Sampson, then also returns Hackett who immediately makes the triple of the new extension at 74-63 and gets a breakthrough as a prince of defense. Shengelia makes an assist between the legs of his defender to favor Sampson’s dunk that puts his hat on the game and pushes Virtus where he wanted, the final at home against Bursa which so far has made three numbers away. But this Virtus now cannot fear any surprises.