Playing a perfect game in attack, Virtus gave themselves the year-end feat by beating Fenerbahçe 92-88. A deserved victory, with six men in double figures, and signed by the 14 points in the last quarter of an amazing Marco Belinelli. The Bolognese captain, who had so far been on the sidelines in the Euroleague, shows off a champion performance on the evening of the great emergency with Ojeleye, Cordinier and Hackett out. But it’s all Virtus running perfectly, from Mannion with 11 points in a row at the end of the second quarter to the extraordinary playmaking by Pajola (10 assists), the triples by Weems and the experienced plays by Mickey and Shengelia.

Percentages

—

Fenerbahçe, in their fourth consecutive defeat, dominated in rebounding (20-37) led by center Johnathan Motley and with many second possessions they held up against Segafredo’s fabulous percentages (60% from two, 54% from three). The game has always lived on the edge of balance, with the Turks who at the beginning of the last quarter tried to take control of the game riding Guduric’s physical superiority and one-on-one. However, it was the moment in which Belinelli lit up and with a three-point play and a triple he made it 86-76 and less than 4′ from the end. Virtus is very tired in the final, but holds on: two free throws by Pajola at -20” from the siren make it 90-86 and the two by Belinelli at -5” sanction the final 92-88.