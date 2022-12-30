The nominee of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to preside over Petrobras, elected senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN)said this Friday (30.Dec.2022) that the issue of fuel prices is “a matter for the government, not just for a market company”.

“Petrobras will adjust to the guidelines that the government, both as a government and as a majority shareholder, determines”told the portal G1.

He informed that the adjustment will “take into account the conciliation between having the advantage of producing oil and fuels in Brazil and the return on investment of shareholders and partners”.

Lula announced the choice of Prates to preside over the state-owned company on the morning of Friday (Dec. 30). However, it still needs to be approved by the company’s board.

Prates has always been Lula’s favorite for the position. During the presidential campaign, the senator even met with market agents to try to break resistance to his name in a possible nomination for the post in the event of the PT’s victory.

Minutes after the statement, Lula announced in his profile on twitter the nomination of the senator.