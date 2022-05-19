Belinda spoke openly about her personal life after her breakup with Mexican Christian Nodal. Along these lines, after everything she had experienced, the singer spoke about it and revealed if she would like to have another partner.

Let us remember that the also actress and Nodal They ended their relationship in February, when there were strong rumors of a possible wedding between the two. After this, Belinda decided to spend a season in Spain, preparing for the premiere of his new series for Netflix, “Welcome to Eden”.

Does Belinda want to stay single?

The interpreter of “Boba nice girl” She wants to dedicate herself entirely to her career, so a new partner would not be in her plans, something that she herself “has forbidden”. In an interview with Ventaneando, the Mexican star said that, despite being single, she does not feel alone in Spain, because she has the company of her friends and her four pets.

“Right now boyfriend is not allowed, that subject is prohibited at the moment, but all of the series are my friends. Not every time I grab a handsome man by the arm it means there’s something wrong, right now I’m very calm and I want to have friends. I am concentrating on my career, on my work and that is my priority”, declared the actress.

After ending romance with Nodal, Belinda left Mexico. Photo: Belinda/Instagram

Belinda is happy again after the media scandal over the breakup with Nodal

The singer was quite calm and did not hesitate to thank her fans for supporting her new projects after the questions caused by the end of her relationship with Christian Nodal. The interpreter of “toad” crosses out those moments as difficult situations, which caused him “a lot of pain”.

“There have been difficult moments, but now I can tell you that I am very well. I appreciate that you are pending, that you listen to me happy. It does not mean that it has been easy because not everything is happiness and not everything is joy or pretty things. It’s been a lot of work, suffering, pain and that’s life… I can tell you that I feel much better ”, Belinda said.

Possible collaboration with Danna Paola?

In addition to this, the interpreter pointed out that she has been communicating with Danna Paola, who congratulated her on the successful premiere of “Welcome to Eden” on Netflix. “We have been in contact and she is a super pretty girl, I respect her a lot and if there is an opportunity to make a song, why not? I would love to. She is a super talented woman that I respect, that I like and I hope so ”, confessed Belinda.

Christian Nodal reveals chat where Belinda asked him for money

The singer Christian Nodal leaked one of his chats after the end of his relationship with Belinda. The regional interpreter decided to divulge a conversation in which his ex-girlfriend asks him for money to fix her teeth, a few days after the announcement of her breakup.

Christian Nodal shows chat with Belinda. Photo: capture Twitter

“20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I got tired of giving, it was all over“Christian Nodal wrote via Twitter.