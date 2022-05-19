HS interview The recent US ambassador to Finland does not believe that Turkey will block Finland’s NATO membership

The US Ambassador to Finland, Douglas Hickey, is confident that Finland’s NATO process will move forward rapidly.

The United States the new Ambassador to Finland Douglas Hickey In the second week, Finland began its work in Finland under interesting conditions, as Finland was taking its last steps towards the military alliance NATO.

Shortly after Finland’s application for NATO membership began to look clear to the president Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin However, after the announcement of the pro-NATO position, the first slowdowns in Finland’s NATO process continued throughout the spring. Last Friday, the Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announcedcannot support Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.