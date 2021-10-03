The Mexican interpreter of regional music Christian Nodal premiered his song “La sinvergüenza” a few days ago, with the collaboration of the MS Band. In addition, he had the support of his fiancee Belinda, who was in charge of directing the video.

Christian nodal

The actress and singer, in her directorial debut, chose a promising young actor to star in her fiancé’s new video clip. It is about Regina Pavón, who at her young age has already shared the screen with Martha Higadera, Omar Chaparro, among other artists.

In this sense, the young actress has participated in various audiovisual projects such as La rosa de Guadalupe and Como dice el saying on Televisa. Also, in the films No manches Frida part 1 and 2. Currently, she has been acting in the Netflix series, Oscuro Deseo, alongside actors such as Maite Perroni and Jorge Poza.

YOU CAN SEE: Ángela Aguilar thinks about the relationship between Christian Nodal and Belinda

The debut on the screens for Regina occurred in 2015, time after entering the Center for Artistic Education of Televisa. In the beginning, the actress had small supporting roles in different productions, but by the year of her graduation she was able to get her first role in the cinema.

On the other hand, Christian Nodal and Belinda so far do not collaborate on any song together, as requested by their fans. However, the possibility is not ruled out.