Back to work. Veronica Linares He reappeared in the conduction of “América noticias: morning edition” after spending a vacation for his honeymoon in the United States. Let’s remember that the presenter religiously married the lawyer Alfredo Rivero on April 28 in a private ceremony in a church in La Molina. Verónica announced through her official social networks that she caught a cold due to the change in weather, but she clarified that she is happy to return.

What did Verónica Linares say on her return in the morning of America?

Through her official Instagram account, the press woman sent a message to her followers from the set of “América noticias”; In addition, she joked with Federico Salazar by indicating that he was the one who missed her the most during her absence.

“Well, back here… The one who has missed me the most is Federico. I have a disgusting flu, with three kilos more, but very happy. I have rested a lot, I have had a lot of fun with my husband, but now to work”held.

Verónica Linares and Alfredo Rivero ate hamburgers after their wedding

Minutes after getting married, Verónica revealed a fact that caught the attention of her social media community and generated more than one laugh. She recounted that, after her wedding ceremony was over, she and Alfredo Rivero were starving, so the first thing they would do when they left the parish where they consummated their love would be to eat hamburgers. Verónica hadn’t had a bite of food for hours because she feared that her nerves would betray her and play a trick on her during the event.

#Verónica #Linares #returns #renewed #honeymoon #quotThe #surprised #Federicoquot