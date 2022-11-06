Belgium | Two were killed when a rally car crashed into a crowd

Dozens of spectators watched the Belgian Rally Series race in the restricted area. The accident killed two and injured several others.

Two one person was killed in an accident at the traditional Condroz Rally on Sunday, when a Belgian Emeric Rary the car he was driving crashed into the crowd.

Raryn and his map reader Fabrice Henry The Škoda Fabia R5 veered off the road, hit a guardrail, flipped onto its side and crashed into a group of spectators in a restricted area.

The organizers of the race, which is part of the Belgian rally series, confirmed the course of events on their website. The rescue service acted quickly, but nothing could be done to save lives. The injuries of the injured were not life-threatening.

The accident happened in the village of Moha in the province of Liège during the penultimate special stage of the rally.

Belgium French-language public broadcaster RTBF said that based on initial information, 11 spectators were injured in the accident. According to it, a mother and her young daughter died in Turma.

“A group of spectators were in the forbidden area. The organizers asked them to move several times, but they didn’t move,” an eyewitness told the television channel for RTL.

“One of the cars came straight towards them. It hit a low railing and ended up in a neighbor’s garden.”

It had been raining for hours at the scene of the accident, and the road surface was reportedly slippery. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing. Crisis assistance has been offered to those present.

Autosport media was the first to report on the accident in Finland Rallit.fi.