With the premiere of Dragon Ball Z many new characters ended up joining the initial cast and part of them were related to Gohan, the son of Goku. One of them is Videl, the daughter of Mr Satan, a favorite of fan art and cosplay creators.

She is a strong and determined young woman who seeks to fight evil with her bare fist; she thinks that as a descendant of the hero she saved the world she is capable of defeating anyone.

Of course, that is what she believed, although it did not take long for her to be disillusioned. The first ‘reality check’ that Videl had was when he met Gohan, who showed her that reality is different.

We recommend: Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama sent last minute information to complete the video games.

Despite the training that Videl had by her side, she was never able to stand out enough in the field of fights. Something understandable considering the scale of power handled in history. But he was still quite present.

Font: Instagram.

Videl is currently Gohan’s partner and the mother of his daughter, Pan, in the series of Dragon Ball Super. Over the years his personality changed but his combative side was left quite aside.

Perhaps because of the above, many appreciate her for her first stage when she appeared in the anime, especially when her hairstyle had a pair of pigtails. She is one of her most popular Videl appearances and has more than one cosplay.

A cosplay of Videl from Dragon Ball Z as in its beginnings

The cosplay that we share now of Videl from Dragon Ball Z it is a contribution by cosplayer Arelly Trujillo (@arelly_trujillo). Ring pigtails are present on her black hair and the outfit she wears is similar.

Font: Instagram.

This includes a white shirt, black shorts, purple striped socks, and black and green shoes. Likewise, the black gloves without points that expose the fingers are present.

Font: Instagram.

According to Arelly and when talking about her interpretation ‘I feel that making cosplays that simple is more complicated, because you have to take care of every little detail so that it is understood who you come from’.

Font: Instagram.

In Videl’s case we don’t feel like it’s that much of a challenge. But attention to detail never hurts; there are many cosplays ruined by not taking into account some things and that could have been much better.

In addition to Dragon Ball Z we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.